Connected Smart Street Light Market 2030: Business Opportunities, Analysis and Industry Development Overview with CAGR of 19.88%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The updated 'Global Connected Smart Street Light Market Report 2020' is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR). Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users, and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably. According to the report, the global connected smart street light market is estimated to account for over US$ 350 Mn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.88% from 2019 to 2030.



Connected smart street lights can perform multiple functions, such as traffic monitoring, public safety monitoring and auto-dimming based on changes in weather conditions among others. Also, it can measure air pollution levels and notify when the toxicity of the air increases. Increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient solutions, growing demand for intelligence lighting systems, and new smart city projects are fueling market growth.



Top Key Players:



Some of the prominent players in the connected smart street light market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Signify Holding., Itron Inc., Telensa,, OSRAM GmbH, Schréder, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., among others.



Get Access To Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/195



Technological Advancement:



The growing trend of development of smart cities drives the growth of connected street lights market. The smart street light to be used in smart cities will not help in improving lighting efficiency but also help to help cities monitor and respond to any circumstance, from traffic and air quality to crowds and noise. In addition, the connected street lights offers various benefits over the conventional street lights such as better energy saving, improved operational efficiency, low maintenance cost and reduce carbon emission are some of the reasons that are likely to boost the demand of connected street light market. This smart lightning reduces energy costs up to 35% through intelligent ON/OFF switching and targeted progressive dimming. Also, initiatives taken by utility companies and government institutions to adopt to smart lightning technologies in order to save energy and reduce carbon emission is supporting to grow the market.



The recent report, Global Connected smart street lights Market fundamentally discovers insights that enable stakeholders, business owners and field marketing executives to make effective investment decisions driven by facts – rather than guesswork. The study aims at listening, analyzing and delivering actionable data on the competitive landscape to meet the unique requirements of the companies and individuals operating in the Global Connected smart street lights Market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030. To enable firms to understand the global Connected smart street lights Market industry in various ways the report thoroughly assesses the share, size and growth rate of the business worldwide.



Moreover, connected smart street lights can save approximately 70% of the power. It helps to reduce road accidents and crime by continuously monitoring pedestrians, vehicles, and other moving objects. Hence, many government bodies and agencies have been undertaking smart street lights initiatives. For instance, in Australia, local governments have planned to deploy over 4,700 smart street lights from April 2019 in Palmerston and Darwin cities of the northern territory. Such government initiatives have been boosting the market growth of connected smart street lights across the globe.



Have A Query? Inquire About Connected Smart Street Lights Market @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/195



Segments Covered



The global connected (smart) street lights market is segmented on the basis of connectivity and component.



Global Connected Smart Street Lights Market By Connectivity

-Wired

-Wireless



Global Connected Smart Street Lights Market By Component

-Hardware

-Sensors

-Controllers/Relays

-Others

-Software

-Services



-How are the manufacturers operating in the Connected Smart Street Light Market plan to adjust their production according to the status of demand during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?



-How are prominent leaders planning to secure economies in the distribution of their products?



-What are the defects in the existing products and what corrective measures should the product owners take to improve the product?



-How can companies explore new uses for their existing and new products or services, and thereby increasing the demands in the Connected Smart Street Light Market?



-What will be the market share over the estimated period?



-What are the general conditions prevailing in the Connected Smart Street Light Market?

Ask for Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/195



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com

Follow Us- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook