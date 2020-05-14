Connected Vehicle Market Report 2019-2030 by Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis and Key Players - BMW, AUDI, Tesla

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Connected vehicle is the automobile that used various communication technologies for interacting with the driver and other vehicles on the road. These types of vehicles can easily communicate with the roadside infrastructure and respond to the cloud. Connected vehicle technology improves the automobile's safety, and commute times, and vehicle efficiency. The said technology offers various benefits that help improve overall driving experience for the driver and also improving the car's efficiency. Travel time dependability is one of the major benefits of connected vehicle technologies that can significantly reduce the level of uncertainty via real-time examination of all routes. It considerably reduces the need for new infrastructure by controlling traffic by maintaining safe distances between vehicles and creates sufficient space on road. It also improves energy efficiency by reducing energy consumption. It also eliminates road accidents by constant monitoring the on-road traffic and alarming the driver beforehand incase of any issue.



The occurrence of COVID-19 pandemic has created significant impact on all the domains in the world and disrupted all the smooth running activities. This is same with the automobile industry, which is also remarkably impacted due to the outbreak. Though the entire automobile industry is expected to get back normal soon after the end of pandemic, the current market scenario is not as good. The emerging nations of Asia Pacific that were struggling with BS-VI emission regulation is hit by double flow after the extended lockdown in few regions.



Major Key Players of the Connected Vehicle Market are:

BMW, AUDI AG, Tesla, Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, OnStar (General Motors), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd., among others.



Connected vehicles provide various services/features, such as remote diagnostics, multimedia streaming, access to social media & other apps, on-road assistance, autopilot, e-call & SOS assistance, cyber security, and a wide range of other safety features. These services/features are considered as major factors that will boost market growth. Continuous product launches and developments by key market players have also been supplementing market growth. For instance, Audi AG is planning to launch 5G-connected car technology (5G technology can provide high internet speeds which further increase operational speeds) with Chinese technology giant Huawei.



Although the connected vehicle market offers immense growth opportunities, the market faces several challenges including deployment challenges for V2V technologies, high privacy concerns, lack of infrastructure in many geographical regions, and others. The by technology segment can be classified into vehicle to infrastructure, vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to cloud, vehicle to pedestrian, and vehicle to everything. The vehicle to infrastructure sub-segment accounted for the highest market share due to increased demand for infotainment including music/audio, voice commands, hands-free controls, 4G Wi-Fi hotspots, contextual help, and others.



Major Types of Connected Vehicle Market covered are:

Tethered

Embedded

Integrated



Major Applications of Connected Vehicle Market covered are:

Vehicle to Infrastructure

Vehicle to Vehicle

Vehicle to Cloud

Vehicle to Pedestrian, and Vehicle to Everything



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Connected Vehicle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Connected Vehicle market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Connected Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Connected Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Vehicle Market Size

2.2 Connected Vehicle Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Vehicle Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Connected Vehicle Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Vehicle Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Vehicle Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Connected Vehicle Sales by Product

4.2 Global Connected Vehicle Revenue by Product

4.3 Connected Vehicle Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Connected Vehicle Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Connected Vehicle industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



