Reportstack

Connected Vehicles: Market and Forecast for LTE and Telematics Applications 2014 - 2019

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Connected Vehicles: Market and Forecast for LTE and Telematics Applications 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering
The automobile industry is very competitive. The profitability on cars is slim with margins in the US as low as two percent on a new car. The large motor companies can make money by self-financing consumer deals. Dealerships hope to make money by promoting repair service packages, and offering extended warranties. The connected car is considered a gift because it is a new revenue stream, has a better margin than the car itself, and can be a differentiator between the cars themselves.

In the US, leading automobile manufacturers have committed to embedding cars with LTE in their product lines. For example, BMW makes an LTE/Wi-Fi adapter for their cars. Alcatel-Lucent, Verizon, and AT&T are proponents of the LTE-connected car. However, many new cars have embedded Wi-Fi, use GPS tracking, and have other forms of telematics. The full case for LTE is not yet realized.

This research evaluates the technology, solutions, and market for LTE and telematics in vehicles.

The report includes trend analysis, future outlook and forecasts through 2014.

Target Audience:

Mobile network operators

Automobile manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Network infrastructure providers

Application and content developers

Telematics and M2M service providers

Companies in Report:

Automobile Manufacturers

GM

Audi

BMW

Chrysler

Ford

Honda

Hyundai

Nissan

Toyota

Telematics Companies

AMD

Freescale

Harman

Nvidia

NXP

Qualcomm

SiriusXM

Texas Instruments

Verizon

Telecom Companies

AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

Verizon

Report Benefits:

Vehicle LTE and Telematics forecast through 2014

Identify key trends and future outlook for vehicle LTE

Understand the technologies and solutions for vehicle LTE

Identify key application areas for enterprise and consumers

Understand the role of short-range communications vehicles

Understand the capabilities for LTE Direct for peer-to-peer apps

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152877/connected-vehicles-market-and-forecast-for-lte-and-telematics-applications-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 2:02 PM CDT - Permalink

 