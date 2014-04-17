Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Connected Vehicles: Market and Forecast for LTE and Telematics Applications 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

The automobile industry is very competitive. The profitability on cars is slim with margins in the US as low as two percent on a new car. The large motor companies can make money by self-financing consumer deals. Dealerships hope to make money by promoting repair service packages, and offering extended warranties. The connected car is considered a gift because it is a new revenue stream, has a better margin than the car itself, and can be a differentiator between the cars themselves.



In the US, leading automobile manufacturers have committed to embedding cars with LTE in their product lines. For example, BMW makes an LTE/Wi-Fi adapter for their cars. Alcatel-Lucent, Verizon, and AT&T are proponents of the LTE-connected car. However, many new cars have embedded Wi-Fi, use GPS tracking, and have other forms of telematics. The full case for LTE is not yet realized.



This research evaluates the technology, solutions, and market for LTE and telematics in vehicles.



The report includes trend analysis, future outlook and forecasts through 2014.



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators



Automobile manufacturers



Wireless device manufacturers



Network infrastructure providers



Application and content developers



Telematics and M2M service providers



Companies in Report:



Automobile Manufacturers



GM



Audi



BMW



Chrysler



Ford



Honda



Hyundai



Nissan



Toyota



Telematics Companies



AMD



Freescale



Harman



Nvidia



NXP



Qualcomm



SiriusXM



Texas Instruments



Verizon



Telecom Companies



AT&T



Sprint



T-Mobile



Verizon



Report Benefits:



Vehicle LTE and Telematics forecast through 2014



Identify key trends and future outlook for vehicle LTE



Understand the technologies and solutions for vehicle LTE



Identify key application areas for enterprise and consumers



Understand the role of short-range communications vehicles



Understand the capabilities for LTE Direct for peer-to-peer apps



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152877/connected-vehicles-market-and-forecast-for-lte-and-telematics-applications-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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