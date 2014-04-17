Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Connected Vehicles: Market and Forecast for LTE and Telematics Applications 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering
The automobile industry is very competitive. The profitability on cars is slim with margins in the US as low as two percent on a new car. The large motor companies can make money by self-financing consumer deals. Dealerships hope to make money by promoting repair service packages, and offering extended warranties. The connected car is considered a gift because it is a new revenue stream, has a better margin than the car itself, and can be a differentiator between the cars themselves.
In the US, leading automobile manufacturers have committed to embedding cars with LTE in their product lines. For example, BMW makes an LTE/Wi-Fi adapter for their cars. Alcatel-Lucent, Verizon, and AT&T are proponents of the LTE-connected car. However, many new cars have embedded Wi-Fi, use GPS tracking, and have other forms of telematics. The full case for LTE is not yet realized.
This research evaluates the technology, solutions, and market for LTE and telematics in vehicles.
The report includes trend analysis, future outlook and forecasts through 2014.
Target Audience:
Mobile network operators
Automobile manufacturers
Wireless device manufacturers
Network infrastructure providers
Application and content developers
Telematics and M2M service providers
Companies in Report:
Automobile Manufacturers
GM
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Ford
Honda
Hyundai
Nissan
Toyota
Telematics Companies
AMD
Freescale
Harman
Nvidia
NXP
Qualcomm
SiriusXM
Texas Instruments
Verizon
Telecom Companies
AT&T
Sprint
T-Mobile
Verizon
Report Benefits:
Vehicle LTE and Telematics forecast through 2014
Identify key trends and future outlook for vehicle LTE
Understand the technologies and solutions for vehicle LTE
Identify key application areas for enterprise and consumers
Understand the role of short-range communications vehicles
Understand the capabilities for LTE Direct for peer-to-peer apps
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152877/connected-vehicles-market-and-forecast-for-lte-and-telematics-applications-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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