Connecticut Valley General Dentistry Offers Whitening Options

Tooth whitening is a great way to get a vibrant smile. Dr. Lisa B. Emirzian, who also specializes in lumineers offers many advanced options.



"Most stains come from coffee, tea, red wine and tobacco products," says Emirzian. "The enamel can also wear down to the dentin, which is a yellow color."



ZOOM! in-office whitening, customized at-home whitening program and BOOST in-office whitening, are the best options for extrinsic staining. The ZOOM! in-office whitening is a 90-minute process following a doctor exam. A highly trained team member will protect the gums with a rubber dam before placing the whitening agent on the teeth to be activated by the ZOOM light.



Our customized at-home program is just as effective; however, it can take more time to get the same results. A lower concentration gel is placed into custom trays, and worn for one to two hours per day for two to three weeks.



Lastly, BOOST is another option and is ideal for those looking to touch-up their teeth, or for those being introduced to whitening. BOOST is a one-hour in-office procedure.



If whitening isn't enough, porcelain veneers can be an option. This is great for severe intrinsic staining or chipped, crooked teeth.



"Many people with badly shaped, stained or crooked teeth suffer from low self-esteem," says dental crowns provider Dr. Vincent J. Mariano of EMA Dental, a Connecticut Valley general dentistry. "Being afraid to even open their mouths could hinder their business careers down the road."



Veneers resemble healthy tooth enamel. A mold is taken of the teeth and sent to the lab for fabrication. The veneers are then attached directly to the front and top surfaces of the teeth.



Smiling can lift our moods, relieve stress and help the immune system. Also, a smile is contagious. Having the confidence to show a beautiful smile can draw people in and lighten up any room.



