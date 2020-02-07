Connecting to QuickBooks Repair Pro's Solutions with QuickBooks Connection Lost Error

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Upgrading from an earlier version to the current QuickBooks version requires the Server OS and user-system to be well in sync or it may result in difficulty with accessing the company file.



This may typically results in the "Connection has been Lost" error. The error would read "The connection to the company file has been lost. QuickBooks must close immediately. Any unsaved data will need to be re-entered."



To avoid this error, check and update QuickBooks regularly and do not open the Company file in the previous version after the software update.



To assist with the Connection lost error, try restarting QuickBooks or restarting the system.



The QuickBooks File Doctor is typically the last resort if you find that the problem persists. Although QuickBooks Desktop File Doctor helps resolve most QuickBooks related issues, it is restricted to QuickBooks 2016 and later versions, and can only help fix errors in the company file.



Not all is "lost", however. QuickBooks Repair Pro's exclusive data repair service works with you to restore connectivity to the data file and get it running irreproachably. QuickBooks Repair Pro is a leading data repair and recovery service in North America, boasting a success rate of over 95 percent.



For more information on the service, visit https://quickbooksrepairpro.com/Quickbooks-Connection-has-been-Lost.aspx



About QuickBooks Repair Pro

QuickBooksRepairpro.com is a leading QuickBooks File Repair and Data Recovery service in North America. QuickBooks Repair Pro's professional expertise assists with QuickBooks Conversion, QuickBooks Mac Repair, and QuickBooks SDK serving thousands of business users all over the world. With over 20 years of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, QuickBooksRepairpro.com assists QuickBooks users and small businesses with a variety of services andwork with the US, UK, Canadian, Australian (Reckon Accounts), and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks (PC and Mac platforms).



