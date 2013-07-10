Connection Between Hard Workouts and Eating Few Calories

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- A new study shows that running now only suppresses the appetite right after the run, but for the whole day as well.



A new study recently published in the International Journal of Obesity, studied 17 sedentary, overweight men, who participated in four 30 minute workout sessions. After each session the men were given a basic meal and 70 minutes after were also offered as much oatmeal as they wanted to consume.



Caloric intake was drastically lower after the high and very high intensity sessions than after the resting session.



