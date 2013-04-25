Connections Face & Body Spa Announces the Addition of Guinot's 30-Minute Hydraclean Facial with Thermoclean Electrode

Marbella, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Connections Face & Body Spa of Marbella Spain recently announced the addition of Guinot’s 30-minute Hydraclean Facial with Thermoclean Electrode to their list of services. The owners of Connections strive to stay on top of the latest trends in the spa industry and bring the most current treatments to their clients.



The addition of the Hydraclean Facial is just the latest example of that. The Guinot’s 30-minute Hydraclean Facial incorporates the patented Thermoclean Electrode that gives clients glowing skin after just one treatment. The Hydraclean Facialis is not just a shortened version of an existing treatment but rather an entirely new treatment that stands on its own and that only takes 30 minutes to deliver the desired results.



The secret to the effectiveness of the Hydraclean Facial is the use of the Thermoclean Electrode. Guinot has spent over two years developing and perfecting this procedure and the result is a noticeable and long-lasting result in less than half the time other treatments take.



The Hydraclean treatment works because regulated heat from the Thermoclean Electrode triggers hyper-secretion of the sweat and sebaceous glands and that is the most effective way to clean out pores and rid the skin of oil and toxins. At the same time this is happening, individually prescribed gel is massaged into the face to deeply penetrate and treat the skin, leaving it fresh and glowing. In fact at the end of the treatment the skin is clearer, brighter, hydrated, and able to breathe and more receptive to products applied after the treatment.



There are seven steps involved in the procedure and work always begins with a thorough cleansing of the skin. From there the gel is applied, the skin massaged by the Thermoclean Electrode, the gel removed, any necessary extraction, a moisturizer applied and then a relaxing facial massage. For more information on the Hydraclean Facial click here.



About Connections Face & Body Spa

Connections Face & Body Spa has been serving clients since 1994 and offer over 50 specialty treatments for the face and body. The 30-minute Hydraclean Facial using the Thermoclean Electrode is just the latest in a long line of innovative treatments that clients can expect when they enter the salon.