London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Acquaintances of Heather Tassone ultrasound supervisor recently read that Messenger software, developed by Amcom, is to be used at the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital, so as to improve patient safety and save time. The software will be installed in its new building, which has a total of 72 beds. A representative from the hospital explained that they had chosen this particular software, due to the fact that it could automate and speed up the code blue notification process, and therefore potentially save lives.



The senior systems analyst at the hospital, Kelly Dale, stated that when the new building was being constructed, they began to give serious thought to how they could improve upon the existing code blue system, and started to look at different types of software which could help. They got in touch with Amcom, who came up with a customised solution which perfectly met the needs of the hospital. Heather Tassone emergency physicians colleagues were intrigued when they heard about the new technology.



Followers of Heather Tassone Twitter member learned that the Amcom Messenger system can route a code blue alert from one of the 'Rauland Responder 5' staff terminals, found in every patient's room, directly to the Amcom phones and USA mobility pagers of the code team. Essentially, this means that all the hospital staff have to do in an emergency is press one button, as the rest of the process is now automated. The president of Amcom, Colin Balmforth, explained that he and the rest of his employees were delighted to be able to provide this software, as efficiency is absolutely vital when it comes to a critical situation like a code blue. He added that it was great to hear how positive an impact this technology has already had on the children's hospital.



Amcom were particularly eager to offer support to this hospital, as Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital has helped so many sick children over the years; just recently, colleagues of Heather Tassone emergency medicine doctor read that it was ranked as one of the best children's hospitals in the USA for seven different specialities, including heart surgery, cardiology, neurosurgery, neurology, orthopaedics, urology and cancer. The Health Ranking editor, Avery Comarow, explained that such high rankings, across such a wide variety of specialities, is a strong illustration of the high level of expertise and dedication which this children's hospital offers its patients.



