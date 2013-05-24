Conner Productions Launches... Delivering Hollywood Caliber Effects for Amateur Editors

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Conner Productions CEO Conner Lambden observes that, “there’s really no way for amateur video editors to have access to the effects used in commercials and movies without large budgets, which most don’t have.” The Denver startup, which makes Final Cut Pro X Templates, hopes to change that. In an effort to broaden the accessibility of “Hollywood Caliber Effects,” Conner Productions has designed various Video Projects, featuring collections of templates that allow users to easily customize and integrate professional effects into their videos.



The current market of high quality video editing templates consists of a plethora of templates, ranging from $50 to over $900. For many low budget editors, this is out of their range. Conner Productions Packages are $20, featuring a collection of video editing templates that synthesize together to craft a video. Conner Productions chose to design their products for Final Cut Pro X to attract a rich audience of video editors, ranging from “first-timers,” all the way to industry professionals. Apple’s Final Cut Pro allows for Conner Production’s templates to fit smoothly into the video editing workflow, and allow for simplicity, while having the flexibility for complete customizability.



Amongst a growing trend of online videos, Conner Productions levels the playing field by allowing average Mac users the ability to rapidly increase their Post Production, allowing them to compete with professional, established video editing companies.



Media Contact:

Conner Lambden

support@connerpro.zendesk.com

Denver, CO

http://connerpro.com



About Conner Productions

Conner Productions is a video Post Production company dedicated to creating professional video effects. With "Hollywood Caliber Effects at Your Fingertips," users can create stunning videos in minutes without any technical knowledge.