Conner Productions Releases Professional Final Cut Pro X Closing Template

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Today, Conner Production, a company specializing in Final Cut Pro X Templates, has released their latest template named Swing. Swing is a fully customizable Title Template that allows non-professional video editors to effectively compete with larger film production companies through professional visual effects. Swing is drag and drop capable, meaning it can be easily implemented— so more more time can be spend by the editor on the rest of the video.



Conner Production’s CEO Conner Lambden is, “excited to wee what people will be able to do with some of our templates.” Conner Productions stresses the versatility of the Final Cut Pro X Templates, along with the low price to attract editors with small budgets. The Swing template features custom Drop Zones, which allow editors to easily insert their own logos. Editors can also customize colors, lighting, font, and other elements.



To design the Swing FCP X Template , Conner Productions designers spent hours designing and testing graphics to create a template that is original and flashy, but not detracting from the actual message.



About Conner Productions LLC

Conner Productions is a video post production company out of Denver, CO. Conner Productions specializes in designing Final Cut Pro X Templates for beginner and creative professional video editors.



For more information about the Swing FCP X Template, visit http://www.connerpro.com/template/swing-fcp-x-template/



Contact: Conner Lambden

Company: Conner Productions LLC

Tel: (860) 266-6376

City: Denver

State: CO

Address: 1380 South Santa Fe Suite 100

Email: conner@connerpro.com

URL: http://www.connerpro.com/template/swing-fcp-x-template/