Connolly Counseling and Assessment Expands Locations and Services to Better Meet the Needs of the Southern California Community

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Connolly Counseling—now named, Connolly Counseling and Assessment —has expanded locations and services to better meet the needs of the Southern California community. As a well established name for providing a full array of counseling services —including individual, couple, family and group therapy support, as well as testing and assessment services— Connolly Counseling and Assessment (CCA) now offer private practice consultation and executive coaching to provide specialized support to mental health clinicians and executives struggling to achieve their professional goals. CCA has also expanded locations beyond their original offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena and Redlands, to include offices in Claremont, West Los Angeles and Newport Beach.



Dr. Bob Connolly, licensed psychologist, leads the team at Connolly Counseling and Assessment. As the company’s founder and executive director, Dr. Connolly has over 20 years of experience working in a variety of settings, including nonprofit organizations, medical hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, schools and private homes.



“The different ‘hats’ I’ve worn throughout my professional career contribute to a deep understanding of clients and their concerns. At one time or another, I’ve been a high school teacher, educational consultant, math tutor, medical social worker, hospital case manager, and psychiatric hospital administrator.” -Dr. Bob Connolly, founder and executive director of Connolly Counseling and Assessment



With his vast history of experience working with people in a variety of capacities, Dr. Connolly is now extending the reach of services provided by CCA beyond clinical practice to offer supportive consultation and coaching to executives and clinicians looking to build their private practices.



Blending empathy and a sensitivity to the needs of his clients with a solid structure of clinical skill and expertise. Dr. Connolly now works directly with clinical practitioners and executives to navigate the various issues and barriers, emotional as well as logistical, that can impede progress toward achieving professional goals.



Connolly Counseling and Assessment continue to offer a full array of counseling services to provide their clients with a solid and well-rounded approach to treatment. Composed of highly qualified and experienced therapists, the team at CCA shares a common goal—to sit with every client as a unique individual, who comes to their experiences with their own histories, strengths and perspectives. The therapists at CCA strive to provide individualized attention and support to the needs of their clients.



“As a clinician, I believe that therapy should help you access the best part of yourself, enhance the overall quality and sense of satisfaction in your life, and remove the emotional barriers that are holding you back from achieving your goals. In this process, you will gain the capacity and confidence to establish relationships that are meaningful, fulfilling, and lasting.” - Dr. Andy Garrett, psychological assistant and director of clinical therapy at CCA



“My primary goal is to meet each and every client in the situation that they are in with humility, respect, support, and positivity.” Jay Burke, MS, marriage and family therapist at CCA



Counseling and assessment services are provided to address a variety of issues, including anxiety and depression, spirituality, religion, grief, loss, death, life transitions, self esteem, academic confidence, math-related anxiety, wellness, fears, insecurities, and anger.



Counseling sessions are conducted in a comfortable and supportive environment so that each client can feel safe to open up and freely explore their thoughts and feelings, and be able to better understand their experiences.



Through close communication with his associates and an actively attuned ear to the various needs and requests of the population he serves, Dr. Connolly is always looking to provide an ever-expanding base of services at his offices throughout Southern California.



About Connolly Counseling and Assessment

Connolly Counseling and Assessment was established in 2010. Visit their website for more information.



Media Contact:

Dr. Bob Connolly, Licensed Psychologist/Executive Director

+1 626-768-1083

10516 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2 Los Angeles, CA 90025

drbob@connollycounseling.com

http://www.connollycounseling.com