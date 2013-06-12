Connolly Counseling Announces Specialized Type of One-on-One Therapy in Southern California

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Connolly Counseling offers one-on-one therapy to residents living within the Southern California region. With offices located in Pasadena, Redlands, and Downtown Los Angeles, Connolly Counseling’s seasoned therapists reach out to individuals who are struggling against depression and anxiety.



The team is led by Dr. Bob Connolly, a licensed psychologist.



“I have a strong desire to provide my clients with results that positively impact their lives,” Connolly said. And to achieve this, the California-based firm is offering a unique and effective form of individualized therapy.



Connolly Counseling tailors its approach according to the specific needs of each client. The firm specializes in focused therapy for children, adolescents, adults, and couples. It also announces a type of therapy that is in-keeping with the times – online and phone therapy.



Through a simple e-mail or phone call, anxiety and depression can be resolved. The firm’s home page is www.connollycounseling.com.



Anxiety or depression might be rooted deep into one’s consciousness and left unchecked for a number of years. The goal of each therapist is to offer an avenue for people to let go and finally be able to move forward towards a personal goal. Therapists can zero-in on the roots of a problem, some of which could include painful experiences from childhood.



“As a clinician – I believe that therapy should help you access the best part of yourself, enhance the overall quality and sense of satisfaction in your life, and remove the emotional barriers that are holding you back from achieving your goals,” said Dr. Andy Garrett, psychological assistant and clinical therapy director for Connolly Counseling. “In this process you will gain the capacity and confidence to establish relationships that are meaningful, fulfilling, and lasting.”



The team is composed of highly qualified and experienced therapists. They share a common goal – to walk with every client as a friend and confidante, and challenge their old habits so that they can form new ones.



Sessions in therapy are conducted in a supportive environment so that each client can comfortably open up and be true to themselves. They can freely explore their thoughts, habits and feelings, and be able to better understand who they really are and what they are going through at the moment.



Jay Burke MS said, “My primary goal is to meet each and every client in the situation that they are in with humility, respect, support, and positivity.” Burke is a marriage and family therapist for the firm.



Mental health issues are also identified and challenged.



Meanwhile, Connolly Counseling announces its other services in addition to individual therapy. The team also conducts group therapy, family therapy, and testing and assessment. They are capable of handling issues that involve spirituality, religion, grief, loss, death, life transitions, self esteem, academic confidence, math-related anxiety, wellness, fears, insecurities, and anger, among others.



Soon to be announced are presentations and workshop to be conducted by Connolly Counseling in several locations around Southern California.



“I enjoy what I do and I believe that has a positive impact on my clients,” said Dr. Connolly. Before becoming Executive Director for Connolly Counseling, he worked as a high school teacher, educational consultant, math tutor, medical social worker, hospital case manager, and psychiatric hospital administrator.



Connolly Counseling was established in 2010. Visit their website for more information.



