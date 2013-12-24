Connolly Counseling & Assessment Offers Reliable Psychology Services in Downtown LA

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Connolly Counseling & Assessment, one of the most trusted therapy and counseling centers in California, is inviting individuals and families in Downtown Los Angeles who are in need of professional assistance to visit their practice. The center offers a number of services carried out by their highly qualified and experienced psychologists and staff.



The practice caters to individuals, couples, families, and groups. They offer individual therapy for people who wish to meet with a therapist one-on-one to benefit from a more personalized approach. Couples who are going through rough times in their relationship or simply want to be better partners can also visit one of the center’s counselors. Meanwhile, families who are hoping to solve their problems together can also find help through Connolly Counseling. The center also conducts group therapy to encourage people who experience similar ordeals to receive support from each other.



They also offer training and assessment services for people who need help in recognizing their specific learning difficulties or disabilities, or knowing more about themselves in order to improve their circumstances. Their practitioners can also serve as speakers and presenters for different events and functions related to psychology. Connolly Counseling also provides private consultations and other psychiatry services. The practice also offers chemical dependency services.



Connolly Counseling’s Downtown Los Angeles office is located at 633 West Fifth St., Suite 26067 Los Angeles, CA. Interested clients can visit them at the 26th floor of the U.S. Bank Tower. Visitors and clients are advised to inform the attendant at the building’s lobby that they are headed for the 26th floor and make sure to bring a photo I.D. They will then be escorted by the attendant to the elevators. Furthermore, the practice also provides information about parking rates around the area through their website.



Led by Dr. Bob Connolly, the center is a certified member of the Chamber of Commerce and is recognized by Psychology Today as among the trusted psychology group practice in the U.S., particularly in California.



Parties who are looking for certified, experienced, and reliable psychologists, therapists, and counselors are encouraged to visit www.ConnollyCounseling.com today to learn more about the practice and their services and locations.



About Connolly Counseling & Assessment

Connolly Counseling & Assessment is a psychological practice that offers counseling, therapy, and assessment services. It is spearheaded by Dr. Bob Connolly who is supported by a group of experienced, certified, and caring professionals. Serving the southern California region, they have offices in Downtown L.A., West L.A., Pasadena, Newport Beach, Claremont, Redlands, Beverly Hills, and Chino.



Media Contact:

Contact person: Dr. Bob Connolly - Licensed Psychologist/Executive Director

Address: 633 West Fifth St., Suite 26067?Los Angeles, CA 90071



Contact Email Address: drbob@connollycounseling.com

Contact Number: +1-626-768-1083

Website: http://www.connollycounseling.com/