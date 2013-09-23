Connolly Counseling & Assessment Opens New Office in Beverly Hills, CA

San Dimas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Trusted therapy and counseling center Connolly Counseling & Assessment opens its doors to more clients as they launches their new office in Beverly Hills, CA. Individuals and families seeking for reliable professionals in the field of psychology are assured of receiving topnotch assistance and service when they visit the practice’s new location.



Connolly Counseling’s new Beverly Hills office is at 9454 Wilshire Blvd., Penthouse 18. They also have six other offices that are all strategically located across Southern California. Clients can check out their office at 201 W 4th Street, Suite 200 in Claremont, as well as at 633 West Fifth St., Suite 26067 in Los Angeles. The practice also operates through their Costa Mesa clinic at 2216 Newport Blvd. They also have an office in Pasadena with address 711 E. Walnut Ave., Suite 407.



Furthermore, clients who used to visit their Sta. Monica office are reminded that they have already moved. West Los Angeles clients can now go to their office at 2001 S. Barrington Avenue instead. Meanwhile, their Redlands office is at 18 E. State St., Suite 208.



Connolly Counseling & Assessment offers a number of services that are all designed to help clients achieve optimal psychological health. They provide assessment services to help individuals, families, and couples get a clearer picture of what they may be dealing or struggling with. The practice works with clients for them to see and understand themselves better. Aside from assessment, counseling, and therapy, they also provide resources and information to assist people better.



The practice is spearheaded by Dr. Bob Connolly. He is known for his approach that combines humor, compassion, and sincerity. Throughout his career, he has been exhibiting a strong desire to help clients by providing solutions designed to impact their lives positively in the long run. Dr. Connolly works around his passion of helping his clients acquire the results they expect, and this passion impacts how his assessments, therapies, and services deliver efficacy.



As a certified therapist and licensed psychologist, Dr. Connolly utilizes a collaborative approach that allows him to bring the most out of his clients. He sees to it that his patients are professionally and expertly guided towards absolute treatment and recovery. Clients are assured of working with a practitioner that really exerts an effort to help them find real, practical, and effective solutions to their life issues.



Individuals, families, groups, and couples are highly encouraged to visit any of Connolly Counseling & Assessment’s offices for them to receive immediate professional guidance.



To learn more about Dr. Connolly and his practice, visit www.connollycounseling.com/ or set an appointment by calling 626-768-1083.



About Connolly Counseling & Assessment

Connolly Counseling & Assessment is a psychological practice that specializes in providing counseling, therapy, and assessment services. Led by Dr. Bob Connolly, the practice is run by experienced and caring professionals who are all prepared, experienced, and trained to support every client regardless of the emotional and mental health issues that they are currently dealing with. They serve the Southern California region through their seven strategically located offices.



Media Contact:

Contact person: Dr. Bob Connolly - Licensed Psychologist/Executive Director

Address: 9454 Wilshire Blvd., Penthouse 18, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Contact Email Address: drbob@connollycounseling.com

Contact Number: +1-626-768-1083

Website: http://www.connollycounseling.com/