Consciousness Junkie Website Offers Honest and Insightful Articles and Reviews of Products

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- For centuries, the concepts of spirituality, consciousness and personal development have interested both scholars and laymen. From discussing whether or not there is a higher power to what style of meditation works the best, many people enjoy talking about and researching these fascinating topics.



In recent years, the internet has proven to be an amazing source of information about the teachings, techniques and practices related to spirituality, consciousness, self help, and personal development. However, while some of the information posted online is helpful and correct, in some cases the internet has become a niche market full of outrageous promises, jargon, and often very superficial reductions of teachings.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for helping to provide people who are interested in consciousness and spirituality with in-depth articles and honest reviews of courses, teachers, methods and products related to these topics. ConsciousnessJunkie.com can help people decide which products, techniques and more are worthwhile and useful, and which ones are probably a waste of time and money.



As an article on www.consciousnessjunkie.com noted, the goal of the website is to offer people a one-stop shop for anything and everything related to spirituality and consciousness. Since many of the visitors to the site enjoy purchasing products that they may use to help them in their daily lives, the founders of the site hope that “we can let each other know what is good and what is BS.”



“We also like good stuff, that produces results,” the article on Consciousness Junkie noted. “Like anything, there’s a whole spiritual / consciousness fad where people see dollar signs and will sell their ‘how to speak to your angel guides.PDF,’ a $6000 value for $19.99 for a limited time.”



Using the Consciousness Junkie website is easy; people are welcome to visit the user-friendly site at any time and browse through the many articles and product reviews. The most recent posts are all listed on the home page, and a list of consciousness categories like “awakening / non-duality / direct path” and “free support” makes it easy to find information about specific topics.



About Consciousness Junkie

Consciousness Junkie is a website that serves as a hub to link people to the best and most valuable resources related to consciousness, spirituality and personal development. Besides having valuable articles, there are a lot of honest and straightforward reviews of products, techniques and teachers that do not rely on gimmicks, quick-fix, or typical self help promises. For more information, please visit http://www.consciousnessjunkie.com