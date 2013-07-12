Consensual: Gripping New Novel by Kevin Allen Thrusts Readers Deep Into Tumultuous Murder Mystery

Westfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- While solving murder cases isn’t supposed to be easy, the protagonist in Kevin Allen’s compelling new novel takes the work of a Detective to a bold new level.



‘Consensual’ wraps readers deep in mystery and unravels a steady stream of plot-twists, knee-jerk surprises and sudden quirks that will keep sweaty hands gripped to each and every page.



Synopsis:



When Boston detective, Mark Morrison inherits a murder case he gets more than he thought he would. Follow the detective as he hashes through the clues to come to a revelation that could end up costing him more than he could give. As the clues begin to fall into place the detective is thrown into the chaotic world of a madman that holds a lifetime of secrets.



The detective and his partner, bound by a secret they both share must deal with the looming problem of losing someone they both care about while trying to keep ahead of a crafty killer. To make matters worse, the more clues the detective finds, the more he begins to see a personal connection to the case.



Follow the trail as detective Morrison and his partner tracks down a killer before he kills again – all while dealing with demons that threatens to tear his life and their lifelong friendship apart.



As the author explains, readers can look forward to a rollercoaster of emotions.



“It's a gripping and heart wrenching story that will have readers cheering, angry, examining clues, and trying to figure out what's really happening before it's too late.,” says Allen.



Continuing, “Solving the murders will take them three States, countless hours and literal blood, sweat and tears. With the city of Boston threatening to never be the same again, readers will carry the wright of responsibility on their shoulders. It’s an awesome feeling.”



‘Consensual’ is available now. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://alphauthor.wordpress.com



About the Author: Kevin Allen

Indie Author Kevin Allen – Metawriter first self-published his first title, Into the Vein: Revelation and Revealer, a Supernatual / Scifi fantasy novel in 2012. Shortly after he released, Unlocking Your Success Gene, a self-help and empowerment short to the public through Createspace and on Amazon. Kevin has developed into a well-rounded writer by renting his talents to work with Authors in the Urban Erotica, and Historical Genres. He has worked with Author Jerrice Owens on the VIP series released in 2012, and also with UK author Emma Rose Millar.



Kevin writes in the Supernatural, Paranormal, Action & adventure, Thriller, and Urban fiction genres. The works published to date have all been true to life fiction with a raw edginess teetering on steamy erotica. What the Author has said is, “I want life in my pages, life means action, emotions, and sex. That’s how we’re born, it is a part of life.” Being on the darker edge of the literary spectrum, the latest release published through Indie Publisher Game Changing Publications (GCP), Shadow of the Streets: Midnight has gotten off to a five-star rating in the Paranormal, Erotic genre.



Author Kevin Allen has been making himself busy providing an outlet for authors with author interviews featured on his blog. The Blog called, Alphawriter Author Blog has featured Indie Authors in a wide variety of genres ranging from Erotic to Romantic. Kevin’s poetry can also be found littering the pages of the Author Blog, along with other pertinent information and tips about writing.



As an Indie Author writing Urban Fiction, and Mainstream Fiction, Kevin Allen has joined the world of Authors looking to make their mark and get the attention of traditional publishers by writing great reads and selling books. Getting the attention of avid readers is his number one priority. Kevin has produced books that are refreshing, characters that will make you believe they’re real, and stories that will hold your attention to the last word.



Author Kevin Allen now Resides in the Western Massachusetts and Publishes on CreateSpeace and Amazon.