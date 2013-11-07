Consequences of Democrat Politics Exposed in New Book - 'How the South Won the Civil War: And How It Affects Us Today'

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Like millions of U.S. Citizens, Frank R. Barreca once got on with his day job and paid little attention to the country’s rapid and potentially-negative evolution. However, following Naval Reserve summer duty at the Pentagon and a later career in broadcasting and education, Barreca became acutely aware of the country’s political history and its continuing course toward possible disaster.



Now retired and with plenty of time to re-read his research, Barreca has written a compelling political history and exposé’ that is vital reading for any American who cares about their country’s future.



Synopsis of ‘How the South Won the Civil War: And How It Affects Us Today’.



In 1875, when Republican governors went back North after the Civil War, the 11 Confederate states elected Democrats to replace them. Each Southern state passed “Jim Crow” laws, virtually stopping any progress that black Americans made after the war, and enforced segregation policies for at least the next 75 years.



How the South Won the Civil War: And How It Affects Us Today discusses politics from the end of the war in 1865, to abolishing slavery during Reconstruction in the ten years that followed, to today’s mess in Washington, with approval ratings for Congress at one of the lowest levels ever. This incisive book examines the consequences of Democrat Party politics, its effects on blacks and Hispanics, and the political and religious leaders of these two groups. The book also explains how majority rule is often overruled by various minority groups to end up with policies that the majority might not want.



The book exposes the failings of journalists and Congress in not dealing with these issues. If you want to know what is wrong with American politics, there is plenty of finger pointing but few solutions offered. Read the history and judge for yourself.



As the author explains, he has grave concerns about the situation in Washington and hopes to enlighten others to the country’s deep-rooted problems.



“I'm worried about the direction in which this country is going. I don't worry about the president. I worry about the people in the back room who are really running things. I worry about the 30th billionaire in the world, George Soros, one of the president's biggest backers. He heads or is a member of a dozen groups around the world, all with the goal of worldwide socialism,” says Barreca.



Continuing, “I want people to sit up and take note of the changes affecting our country and its future. As my book proves, our history is often to blame but we’re the only ones in control of our future. Our Government is causing American society to change drastically and I hope people recognize this and fight it for all it is worth.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘How the South Won the Civil War: And How It Affects Us Today’, published by Strategic Book Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/1aLbGw7.



For more information, visit: http://sbpra.com.



About the Author: Frank R. Barreca

Prof. Frank R. Barreca began this book after reviewing his earlier research as a naval reservist on summer duty at the Pentagon. After careers in the media and in higher education, he found himself becoming more and more critical of what was happening in the media, politics and education. Now retired, he lives with his wife in Tucson, Arizona.