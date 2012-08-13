Presspatrol.com Is Launched for Readers Who Want a "one-stop Shop" for Conservative Libertarian Thinking

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Rod Dobson, who is a Columbia South Carolina website developer is proud to announce the launch of PressPatrol.com. The website provides a one stop collection of conservative and libertarian news and viewpoints that makes it easy to stay up to date on current newsworthy information. All the articles are postings from independent conservative and libertarian news sources, thinkers and commentators.



It’s not easy to keep all your web links up to date, and then have 5 or 6 tabs and windows open at once. PressPatrol.com takes that entire headache away by first having all the source links neatly organized and secondly by having brief summaries of stories that a reader might find interesting. Instead of having to scan through 10 stories at 10 websites now you can scan conveniently at one location, which can save a reader considerable time.



The list of commentators includes: Alex Jones, Ann Coulter, Brent Bozell, David Limbaugh, Fred Barnes, Glenn Beck, Krauthammer, Larry Kudlow, Laura Ingraham, Lou Dobbs, Mark Levin, Mark Steyn, Michael Barone, Michael Savage, Michelle Malkin, Patrick Buchanan, Paul Kengor, Phyllis Schafly, Rush Limbaugh and Thomas Sowell.



The list of Conservative/Libertarian Blogs includes: American Thinker, Black & Right, Breitbart, Capitalist Rebellion, Conservative Crusader, Conservative Immigrant, Daily Caller, Economic Policy Journal, God Father Politics, Lew Rockwell, Liberty Crier, National Review, Patterico's Pontifications, The Humble Libertarian, The National Patriot, The Volokh Conspiracy, and Whiskey And Gunpowder.



With that many sources of information, a reader will never be left behind of the current trends, thoughts and news related to conservative and libertarian issues and points of view.



