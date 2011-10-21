Conservatories.net Helps its Customers Live a More ‘Green’ Lifestyle

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- Many people, when asked what they would like to improve upon most in their home, will reply that they need more space.



One popular way to do this is to add a conservatory. Often referred to as a sunroom, a conservatory can be a great place for a family to spread out and work, rest, or play. And, depending on what variety is selected, conservatories can also help a family adopt a more “green” way of living.



A website has received a lot of attention lately for its huge selection of high quality conservatories, made from a wide range of products and constructed into a variety of shapes.



Conservatories.net, based in the UK, features the lowest prices online—up to 70 percent off—free design and planning, local suppliers and free no-obligation quotes.



“Like a lot of these things these days, conservatories have come on leaps and bounds in recent years,” it said on the website.



“Advancements in technology have resulted in an array of enhancements that you can make to your living space.”



From a traditional Edwardian or Victorian style to practical yet pretty uPVC conservatories, Conservatories.net will work hard to make sure each and every customer gets exactly what they would like for their home.



The website is filled with helpful information, descriptions and photos of the various types of conservatories it carries. Across the top and in the middle of the home page are several tabs or photos that list the different styles; clicking on each one will bring up more information about that type of conservatory.



For example, selecting the Lean To conservatories photo leads to an article about this style of conservatory, which are also sometimes called sun rooms or garden rooms.



“The lean to conservatory makes the most of every square inch of the floor area and can be constructed in a number of ways,” the website explained.



Another popular style is made from wood.



“All Wooden Conservatories are crafted from sustainable managed forests and are all purpose built from original designs to meet your specification,” it said on the website.



Interested customers who are unsure what type of conservatory they would like to purchase can fill out a quote request form right on the website. A friendly representative from Conservatories.net will then call to go over requirements and offer quotes.



About Conservatories.net

Conservatories.net endeavours to cater to its customers’ conservatory needs whether they are looking for a grand extension or a simple sunroom. The easy-to-use website includes information on the many varieties of conservatories that are available, and offers free, no-obligation quotes. For more information please visit http://www.conservatories.net