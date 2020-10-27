Considerable Requirement for Domestic Gas Supply Expected to Fuel the Demand for Proppants in Saudi Arabia

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The major factors toward the growth of Saudi Arabia Proppants market is due to increasing use of proppants in the oil and gas industry. The rapid industrialization and burgeoning need for energy is leading to the demand for proppants in the country. Moreover, increasing required for domestic gas supply is encouraging the government spending toward the development of proppant plants. Along with these, the introduction of shale gas development plants and rising improvement in fracturing technologies are the factors accelerating the growth of the market in the coming years.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report titled "Saudi Arabia Proppants Market Analysis, 2020", the Saudi Arabia Proppants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-25. Based on Type, Ceramic Proppants acquired the significant market share in 2019. The surging need for oil and gas, boost in the demand for crude oil for power generation, and rising investment for horizontal drilling in various oil wells are key factors projected to drive the growth of the market. However, Resin Coated segment is also projected to surge at a steady rate in the forthcoming period on account of development of eco-friendly non-phenolic resin coated proppants.



"Saudi Arabia Proppants Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and growth opportunities available for Proppants providers across the country. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Shale Gas to Register the Fastest Growth

Based on Application, Shale Gas is anticipated to attain highest CAGR during 2020-25 in the Saudi Arabia Proppants market. The rising pervasiveness of shale gas reserves and growing application of proppants in horizontal drilling is strongly contributing toward the growth of Proppants in the coming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Saudi Arabia Proppants Market Analysis, 2020".

According to MarkNtel Advisors, the key players with a considerable market share in the Saudi Arabia Proppants market include Badger Mining Corp., Baker Hughes Inc., Carbo Ceramics Inc., Hexion Inc., Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc., Sibelco Group, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Corporation etc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Type (Ceramic, Resin Coated, Frac Sand)

2. By Application (Shale Gas, Coal-bed Methane, Tight Gas, Others)

3. By Region (North, West, South, East, Central)

4. By Competitors (Badger Mining Corp., Baker Hughes Inc., Carbo Ceramics Inc., Hexion Inc., Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc., Sibelco Group, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Corporation etc.)



Key questions answered in the study:

1. What are the current and future trends of the Saudi Arabia Proppants?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. What are the future plans and customer expectations of end-users across the country?

4. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

5. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia Proppants?

6. What are the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the rental construction equipment companies across various regions?



