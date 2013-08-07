Considering Bankruptcy in the Sacramento Area? Consult with Roseville Bankruptcy Attorney Seth Hanson First

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Bankruptcy is the condition of a person or entity that has no disposable income and cannot repay the debts owed to creditors. No one really wants to file bankruptcy. The Law office of Seth L. Hanson believes that bankruptcy should be filed only after exploring all other possible options.



Seth L. Hanson is a reputable bankruptcy attorney in Roseville, CA. A Brigham Young University graduate, Seth opened his Law firm in 2006. When a client approaches his firm, Seth first discusses their situation and alternatives to filing bankruptcy. Since 2006 the attorney has helped many Roseville families and individuals file for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy. Attorney Hanson prides himself on his philosophy of treating clients with dignity and respect.



Recently, the Law office of Seth L. Hanson has launched their new website www.hansonattorney.com. The website is a redesign from LOJO Group in Rocklin, California. The website incorporates a blog for information, articles and resources related to bankruptcy. The blog aims to provide sufficient information for people to make wise decisions regarding their financial situation and see if they can file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. The firm offers a free bankruptcy consultation to discuss client’s various options



“I thank Seth and all his staff at the firm for their support during our financial crisis. Seth’s professional guidance and support helped us make the right decision. Seth is the reason why we are secure and happy now. When even family and friends failed to treat us with kindness, Seth’s firm treated us with respect and love and I guess that’s what helped us get through our crisis”—Nina. R



“I am impressed with how Seth and his staff handled our case. I had no idea how to go about the process, but Seth made it simple and helped me through every step. I have come across many attorneys and no one had this kind of passion and dedication that Seth has about his job” – Michael Stoker



Attorney Seth Hanson’s website serves the greater Sacramento Valley and the Northern Central Valley of California. The firm serves clients in Placer County, Solano County, Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln Granite Bay, Citrus Heights, Vacaville and other surrounding areas.



