Consign with Us Launches New Online Ecommerce Website

Consign With Us was founded by Darren Forman in 2005 that saw a need to create a one stop online consignment information website Consignwithus.net.



"We wanted to create a high tech website for anyone that wanted to get all of their questions answered concerning consignment. This includes how to ship items, how and when payments are made, what labels they accept and testimonials” says Mr. Forman. “Why take your high end designer items to a local consignment store that relies on walk-in customers and has limited hours? Our inventory is available to over 30 million women & men worldwide and we are open 24 hours a day.”



"Consign With Us specializes in St John Knits and has been the largest St John Knits seller on eBay for the last 7 years.” By building on that success, Consign With Us has attracted hundreds of consignors that send their high end items like St John Knits, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and more to be consigned.



"Many of our consigners tell us they wish they had found us earlier because of the higher prices we command by selling worldwide and how fast we sell their items.”



Mr. Forman tells us his success for attracting new consigners daily is his 100% feedback from over 21,000 sold items on eBay, his Top Rated sellers badge earned by consistently providing the best buying experience to their customers, and his integrity to offer quality merchandise for a very competitive price.



If one is looking for a cutting edge way to get the highest resale for your designer items, please log onto Consignwithus.net. There you will find everything you need to know to start getting top dollar for your designer items.



