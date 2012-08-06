New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Consistent Demand for Cheaper Fuel will Strengthen China's Position as the Largest Market for Methanol-Gasoline Blend"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- China has become the leader in methanol-gasoline blending as the demand for methanol from this sector has soared in the last decade. As the largest producer of methanol, the country has an abundant supply for gasoline blending. The trend of using methanol in gasoline blending started after the provincial governments in China standardized methanol-gasoline blends, which were cheaper than gasoline. As of 2012, 11 provincial governments have set up standards for methanol-based fuel. The central government has also established standards for methanol-gasoline blends containing 85% methanol and is now in the final stages of standardizing blends containing 15% methanol. The easy availability of methanol, lower costs and strong regulatory support will strengthen China's already dominant position in the methanol-gasoline fuel market and will raise its share from 87.3% in 2011 to 92.8% in 2016.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Analyses the demand and production of methanol in China
- Analyses the Global methanol industry, demand and production Share by key countries
- Analyses the China methanol industry demand in Gasoline Blending
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand the demand drivers for methanol
- Obtain the details of country level production and demand
- Formulate strategies based on the current trends in the industry
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Phenol Global Market to 2020 - Consistent Demand for Bisphenol-A, Phenolic Resins & Caprolactam Will Drive Future Growth
- Joint Ventures in the Petrochemical Industry - Key Strategy to Manage Globalization
- Exxaro Resources to Acquire African Iron for $348 million to strengthen its Position in the African Continent - Deal Analysis from Globaldata
- Polymer Industry in India - Export Opportunities and Promising Growth in Domestic Packaging and Automotive Sectors to Drive the Demand
- Petrochemical Industry to 2015 - Increased Demand from China will Drive Recovery
- Global HDPE Industry - Packaging Applications Continue to Drive the Demand
- Contactless Payments: Waving Cash Goodbye
- Veterinary Vaccines Market to 2017 - Europe to Strengthen Its Position as the Single Largest Market for Animal Vaccines Due To Highly Organized Livestock Farms
- Nuclear Spent Fuel Dry Storage Casks - Global Market Size, Pricing Analysis, Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape to 2020
- Thermal Power Maintenance Market to 2020 - Rising Electricity Demand and New Installations Stimulate Asia Pacific and Middle East Markets