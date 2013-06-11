Consolidated Truck and Caster in St Louis a Valued Magline Partner

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Consolidated Truck & Caster, located in St. Louis, Missouri, is a leading supplier of casters, caster wheels, hand trucks, and material handling equipment to a variety of industrial, institutional, food service, medical, hospitality and material handling markets. Consolidated is a distributor for many U.S. manufacturers including Magliner, Inc. Consolidated is also a member of the National Caster Alliance.



The company’s legacy of material handling experience and customer service focus enables them to provide customers with immediate solutions at competitive prices. One of the more popular products includes Magline’s aluminum hand trucks. Consolidated Truck’s staff has a genuine desire to serve and is committed to helping customers find the right products for their needs.



The Magline dealer is a master distributor for several manufacturers with worldwide production facilities, providing customers with immediate solutions at competitive prices. Additionally to the extensive inventory in the warehouse, the company can also custom-fabricate equipment to unique specifications.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magline

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



