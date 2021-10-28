Consolidation Across the European Banking Sector

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- Consolidation in the European banking sector is something that has become a hot topic since the start of the year. Deutsche Bank's Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a speech over the summer that the German bank sees the logic in the need for mergers and acquisitions in the sector in Europe, and also that the current job at hand is to prepare for that outcome. Von Moltke described this as 'a focus on transformation' and that this is something Deutsche Bank sees as part of its future. The bank has seen a significant uplift in its fortunes recently, posting the first full year profit since 2014 last year and receiving a Moody's ratings upgrade last month. It has also revealed that all of Deutsche Bank's four units - asset management and its private, corporate and investment banks - are currently performing ahead of plan. The revenue goal that the bank has set - generating EUR25 billion next year - looks more than achievable.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector with notable expertise in investment banking jobs. The firm also provides expert support across a range of other fields in this vibrant industry, including financial technology, insurance and actuarial, quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance and sales and trading. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Selby Jennings is able to help design recruitment strategies and outcomes that meet the needs of a very broad range of clients. The firm has worked with enterprises ranging from industry disruptors and startups to very well-established names in the banking world. There are investment banking jobs available across Germany and the reach of the firm extends to major hubs across the country, including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Selby Jennings is a vital resource for enterprises seeking the finest business critical talent.



Investment banking jobs are a great example of a truly global industry where there are opportunities to take career-defining next steps on a wide scale. Selby Jennings is a specialist recruiter with a truly international reach as it is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. The firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being able to streamline the process of recruitment has been part of the firm's appeal to both businesses and candidates who want to know that hiring is in safe hands and being effectively managed. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis to achieve this and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available through Selby Jennings today, including Senior IP Backbone Engineer, Big Data Architect and Senior Automation Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.