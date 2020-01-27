Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- A viral video purported to show the basketball player in a helicopter which crashes and burns.



The now viral video making the rounds ca be viewed here: http://www.infiniteplaneradio.com



"This doesn't prove a conspiracy," remarked Tim Ozman, host of Infinite Plane Radio, "but it's exactly the kind of predictive scripting I had expected we could find."



Other unusual facets to the crash have been brought up by callers into the Internet radio show. Some callers have suggested that Koby Bryant and company are having dinner with Nipsey Hussle on "crisis actor Island." Ozman is quick to mention that, "these ideas are not meant to offend, but to point out that the general public has no idea where the pop-culture fictions end and the televised reality begins."



