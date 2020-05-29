Constant Contact by Endurance International Group to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Website Builder Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Constant Contact by Endurance International Group will be listed as a top player in the Website Builder Softwaresegment on 360Quadrants. Constant Contact is a brand offering from the Endurance International Group company. The constant Contact website builder is a multifaceted platform that offers mobile-optimized templates and drag-and-drop features to create, customize, and send professional emails that works for every device. A constant Contact is a powerful tool for website and email marketing that provides personalization and effective credibility to the user. An advanced AI-powered system for effective communication tools provide accurate forecasting and analytical trends for business growth. Constant Contact provides complete transparency and customization to users, monitor on-site traffic to get real-time insight about user behavior through live to engage tags.



Recently, Constant Contact has released announced a series of social and online marketing tools to help small businesses to manage their online marketing all in one place including Facebook and Instagram advertising, Google My Business, Google Ads, SEO tools and landing pages. The new website building and branding tools allows the marketers get found online and take the next step in their online marketing for finding new customers. This tool helps to create social and online marketing campaigns that target new audiences and introduce those audiences to their business online. Constant Contact pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Website Builder Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 117 companies in the Website Builder Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of https://www.360quadrants.com/software/website-builder-software/endurance-international-group">Constant Contact Website Builder Software 360Quadrantshas worked on listing Zoho Corporation, BoldGrid, PageCloud, Mozello,Google Sites, Handshakes, FirstPage, Format, Upplab Digital Inc and Sitebuilderamong others as the top vendors in the Website Builder Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Website Builder Software comparisons between vendors.



Website builder solutions remove the need for extensive development know-how and enable users to create websites by utilizing templates that support drag-and-drop functionality. These solutions provide domain names, analytics, search engine optimization, mobile web functionality, and e-commerce plugins. Website builders are useful for businesses across revenue and industry and even cater to artists and other personal concerns.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Website Builder Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Website Builder Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers



b) Industry Experts



c) 360Quadrants Analysts



d) Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

