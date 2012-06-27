Constant Contact, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTCT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Constant Contact, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTCT) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Constant Contact, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Constant Contact, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTCT) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Constant Contact’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Constant Contact, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $87.27million in 2008 to $214.42million and its Net Loss of $2.06million in 2008 turned into a Net Income of $23.68million in 2011.



Shares of Constant Contact, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTCT) rose from $15.10 per share in August 201 to as high as $31.31 in February 2012.



Then on April 26, 2012, Constant Contact, Inc announced its first quarter 2012 financial results and issued its guidance for the second quarter and full year 202.



NASDAQ:CTCT shares fell from $30.41 per share on April 18, 2012 to as low as $16.62 per share.



On June 26, 2012, NASDAQ:CTCT shares closed at $18.26 per share.



