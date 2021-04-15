New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The Constant Current LED Driver Market is presumed to garner a revenue of USD 30.93 Billion by 2027 from its valuation of USD 10.87 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 12.7%. The increasing adoption of LED lighting in various lighting applications, the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, and the advancements of IoT and lighting integration are anticipated to drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast timeline. The stringent government policies concerned with energy-saving and energy efficiency and the rising economic development has contributed to the increased adoption of LED lighting.



The rising adoption of constant current LED drivers over constant voltage LED drivers is the aversion of breaking the maximum current specified for LEDs by the constant current LED drivers. LED drivers confer several advantages, such as higher reliability, comfortable size, and improved efficiency. These drivers maintain the constant supply of power to the LEDs as the electric properties vary during different temperatures.



Moreover, the advent of IoT based connected lighting solutions due to the rapid development of the smart building and home infrastructure and the government initiatives to improve the energy efficiency of cities has bolstered the need for constant current LED drivers, thereby adding traction to the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness about the installation of LED drivers for lighting and the shortage of predetermined standards among different manufacturers can potentially hamper the growth of the market during the projected period.



Based on the regional analysis, the APAC market is estimated to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 13.1%, of the constant current LED drivers market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid urbanization in emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. Moreover, increasing disposable income, economic development, and the increasing government initiatives for energy-saving lighting can drive the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the prominent players of the industry are Atmel Corp., General Electric, Macroblock, Inc., On Semiconductor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Atmel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Cree Inc., AC Electronics, Maxim Integrated, Inc., Osram Gmbh, Rohm Semiconductors, Harvard Engineering, and others.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Constant Current LED Driver Market on the basis of power, AC input voltage, dimming type, end-use, driver type, and region:



By Power (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



0-10W

10-60W

60-100W

>100W



By AC Input Voltage (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Less than 120 V

120-299V

300 and above



By Dimming Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



No Dimming

0-10V (1-100%)

0-10V

10-100%

01-100%

1-100%

Bluetooth 1-100%

For/Rev Phase

Others



By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Architecture

Commercial Lighting

Airports and Dockyard

Healthcare

Office

Horticulture

Retail

Others



By Driver Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



External

Internal



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Constant Current LED Driver Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Constant Current LED Driver Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



………..



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape



13.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers



13.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis



13.3. Mergers & Acquisitions



13.4. Market positioning



13.5. Strategy Benchmarking



13.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 14. Company Profiles



14.1. Atmel Corp.



14.1.1. Company Overview



14.1.2. Financial Performance



14.1.3. Technology Insights



14.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



14.2. Cree Inc.



14.2.1. Company Overview



14.2.2. Financial Performance



14.2.3. Technology Insights



14.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



14.3. General Electric Co.



14.3.1. Company Overview



14.3.2. Financial Performance



14.3.3. Technology Insights



14.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



14.4. Harvard Technology Ltd.



14.4.1. Company Overview



14.4.2. Financial Performance



14.4.3. Technology Insights



14.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



14.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.



14.5.1. Company Overview



14.5.2. Financial Performance



14.5.3. Technology Insights



14.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Constant Current LED Driver market and its competitive landscape.



