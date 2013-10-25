Constellation Brands Inc in Alcoholic Drinks (World) - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Constellation Brands Inc in Alcoholic Drinks (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The world's second largest wine producer, Constellation Brands transformed its alcoholic drinks operations with the acquisition of Modelo's US beer business in 2013. This profile considers strategies for the development of Constellation's wine operations and its new beer business, as well as looking at how the acquisition can be integrated to enhance the company's strength in both markets.
Euromonitor International's Constellation Brands Inc in Alcoholic Drinks (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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