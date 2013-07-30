Constructing an Impregnable Wall on PC to Ward off Malicious Intent

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Cyber criminals experiment with various types of viruses. But they have become aware that an FBI virus is effective in scaring people and a good means to siphon off money. The users are fooled by the police badges and other symbols used cleverly on fake warnings to make them look real. Users are denied to access to programs and asked for money to restore the computer’s functions.



The US department of Justice Virus convinces the users that they have been caught watching and exchanging porn content or violating their legal rights which is the reason their computers are blocked. The users are asked to use MoneyPak for making payments to unlock their computers and avoid being prosecuted. The MoneyPak option is best for the criminals to take off with the money without being traced. Also once the payment is released users cannot stop it.



The warnings issued by the Australian Federal Police virus convince the people that they have committed a grave offence, and people are ready to part with their money to avoid being fined. They hardly realize that the warning is a fake one and they are being cheated. Sometimes the viruses inflict damage of such intensities that the computers are threatened by more illegal infiltrations.



Keeping abreast of the latest developments in the cyber world makes people aware of the different viruses and the strategies that are used to fool people and infect their computers. If they cannot determine whether the message they have received from the Internet Crime Complaint Center is real or a scam they should not waste time in contacting professionals to avoid being victimized.



About Guides Yoo Security

Guides.Yoosecurity.com takes immediate actions that nullify the effects of the International Cyber Security Protection Alliance virus and prevent any untoward incidents. The experts are available on live chats so that users can contact them as soon as they encounter any issues with their computers. They also offer PC repair and optimization solutions.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Rachael Myn

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Country: US

Contact Email: support@yoosecurity.com

Complete Address: 102 S. Tejon St.Suite 1100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Contact Phone: 719 578 3344

Website: http://guides.yoosecurity.com