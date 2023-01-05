London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- Construction Additives Market Scope and Overview



Construction Additives Market is valued approximately USD 27.26 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.94% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



Construction additives are mineral and chemical compounds that are added to improve the physical properties of construction materials. These additives can be blended with mortar, cement, and other materials to provide improved efficiency, stability, and durability. The rising demand for improved quality of construction material coupled with the growth of emerging nations is fueling the market demand across the globe.



Key Players Covered in Construction Additives market report are:



BASF SE

W.R. Grace & Co.

RPM International Inc.

Fosroc International Limited

Sika AG

Mapei S.p.A.

Fritz-Pak Corporation

PAC Technologies LLC

Concrete Additives & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Innua Petrochem Ltd.



Market Segmentation Analysis



Construction Additives Market Segmentation as Follows:



By Type

Chemical

Mineral

Fiber

By End-use Sector

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Market participants can use the COVID-19 impact assessment to create a pandemic preparedness strategy. This report's goal is to examine the COVID-19's global and regional effects on the Construction Additives market. Statistics on the target market's supply and demand are considered in the investigation. In addition to using paid data sources, this study also used primary and secondary research, private databases, and other sources.



Regional Outlook



Our researchers blended primary and secondary research investigations to present a future outlook for the market that will benefit both producers and consumers. Significant geographic regions like the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America are included in the Construction Additives market report.



Competitive Analysis



The research contains critical financial information for the major market participants in the global Construction Additives market, in addition to product offers, business overviews, local presence, business strategies, mergers and acquisitions, SWOT analysis, current developments, and business strategies.



Conclusion



