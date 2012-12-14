Construction Agency Announces New Website - Solid - SC

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Home remodeling is undoubtedly one of the integral aspect for people who are looking for a makeover. Construction agencies that specialize in redesigning or remodeling will have great understanding of the work that is needed to deliver the best output. Home owners can rely on specialists when it comes to remodeling, additions, bathroom remodeling, adding sun rooms and custom projects. Solid construction works announced its new website that provides the best remodeling services to home owners.



The firm delivers to a varied segment of home owners who are looking for home remodeling services. Some of the most important aspects such as change in floor design, additions, adding sun rooms, porches and other additions will be taken care by these construction agencies. With the rise in the number of people who are opting for home renovation, construction firms such as solid construction delivers the best output time after time.



Jonah Stauffer, owner and president of solid construction believes in providing new age solutions for home owners who would like to avail unique designs to their home needs. John who graduated from Penn State University holds a masters degree in mechanical engineering and has over 9 years of experience in construction and carpentry work.



“With top quality effort from the professional team of technicians, solid construction promises world class services on a consistent level. Our goal is to exceed customer’s expectation of quality, efficiency and customer services every time we complete a job. We’ve also built a reputation of finishing difficult and tedious jobs while charging a reasonable price” says Jonah Stauffer



Home remodeling involves great amount of work and at times can be tedious. The effort that is put in by quality professionals would deliver the right kind of results to home owners. The choice of a reputed construction agency is therefore the key to availing the best results all the time. Solid construction services include developing sunrooms, screen porches, extensions, additions, bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling services.



The increasing trend in availing home remodeling services is a clear indication that home owners are keen on giving a new design and look to their homes. Solid construction provides the best services to the home owners thanks to its hands on professional experience in remodeling and designing floor plans.



For more information log on to www.solid-sc.com or call at 864-232-281