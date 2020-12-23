New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The construction chemicals market is set to attain a valuation of USD 59,350.06 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.23%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The construction chemicals market can be segmented by type as grouts & anchors, waterproofing, cement grinding aids, industrial flooring, sealants & adhesives, repair and rehabilitation, protective coatings, surface treatments and concrete admixtures.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the construction chemicals market is the advancements in technology, increasing awareness about the quality of construction, and upcoming projects in public infrastructure, housing, and commercial spaces. They are mainly used in industrial, residential, infrastructural or repair activities. However, the increasing global concern for environmental damage due to the greenhouse gases and effluent wastes discharged by the construction sector is a major setback and may hinder the market growth.



The key market players in the construction chemicals market are:



BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, W.R. Grace, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc., Sika A.G., Mapei S.p.A , Fosroc International, Ashland Inc., and Arkema S.A.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Construction Chemicals Market on the basis of By Component, Functionality, End User, and region:



By Type



Flooring

Repair

Water Proofing & Roofing

Concrete Admixtures

Sealants & Adhesives

Other chemicals



By End-Use



Industrial/Commercial

Infrastructure

Residential

Repair Structures



Regional Analysis:



The rising economies of Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East exhibit massive market growth for the construction chemicals due to the rise in demand for buildings & residential areas. China being the leader in the Asia Pacific region, is responsible for nearly 17% market share of the world construction chemicals; other high development regions include India and Japan. The European Union has made certain rules and regulations to evaluate the overall performance of materials in the construction market.



