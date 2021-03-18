New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Construction chemicals marke t primarily revolves around building and infrastructural activities. The global construction chemicals market was valued at $43,873.65 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $59,350.06 million by 2023, at a projected CAGR of 6.23%. The market has seen a significant amount of growth due to emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Colombia. Factors like growing awareness about the quality of construction, advancements in technology and upcoming projects in housing, public infrastructure, and commercial spaces are impacting the market positively. The increasing concern for environmental damage due to the effluent wastes and greenhouse gases discharged by construction industries is a major setback. Of the total greenhouse gas emissions globally, the construction industry is responsible for 19.1% of it. They are mainly used in residential, industrial, infrastructural or repair activities.



The key market players in the construction chemicals market are:



BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, W.R. Grace, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc., Sika A.G., Mapei S.p.A , Fosroc International, Ashland Inc., and Arkema S.A.



The global Construction Chemicals market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Construction Chemicals Market on the basis of By Component, Functionality, End User, and region:



By Type



Flooring

Repair

Water Proofing & Roofing

Concrete Admixtures

Sealants & Adhesives

Other chemicals



By End-Use



Industrial/Commercial

Infrastructure

Residential

Repair Structures



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



The report delivers the key insights on the following Construction Chemicals Industry aspects:



Global market analysis with region-specific, country-specific assessments and market competition

Analysis of market driving forces, strengths, opportunities, market maturity, and concentration study

Technological advancements, availability of raw materials, production, demand, supply, and Construction Chemicals import-export statistics

Analysis of macro and microeconomic factors and government norms, policies having an impact on Construction Chemicals presence

Comprehensive analysis of all major global players, with revenue, share, pricing, size, business profiles, and Construction Chemicals key financial data

Market investment feasibility check, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, consumer base

Complete analysis of suppliers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, distributors at a global and regional scale

All top regions and countries are analyzed and further customization is possible for regional and country-specific reports. This customization depends upon client requirements



Table of Content:



1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Construction Chemicals Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Construction Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Construction Chemicals by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6 Europe Construction Chemicals by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7 Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

8 South America Construction Chemicals by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

9 Middle East and Africa Construction Chemicals by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

10 Global Construction Chemicals Market Segment by Type



Continued…



