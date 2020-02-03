Adroit Market Research

Construction Chemicals Market to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR to Hit USD 73 Billion by 2025– Global Insights on Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Players & Future Outlook

The Global Construction Chemicals Market is driven by the enormous growth prospective for infrastructural investment with changing extravagant lifestyles. The region APAC generated the largest revenue in the construction chemicals market.

 

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The global construction chemicals market is driven by factors such as increased demand for environmental friendly and strong infrastructure. Furthermore, increase in  demand for construction of sustainable energy is also likely to enhance and boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.  Moreover, increased in demand for infrastructure is also likely to boost the growth of the market.

In addition, increase in demand for the use of durability of the infrastructure is one of the major attributes which is likely to increase the demand for the global construction chemicals market in the estimated forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for the conservation and energy is one of the major attributes which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased population is also likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, increase in disposable income also boost the growth of the market.

Cement is hazardous chemical and is harmful for the environment, thereby reducing the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. Increased use of sustainable money is also one of the major contributors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements has led to the increased demand for the energy conservation which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, in the past few years, there has been a widescale increase in the urbanization which is also one of the major factors which boost the growth of the market.

Several chemical mixtures are being made to reduce the environmental hazards. In addition, several factors such as increased demand for the chemical factories is also one of the major factors which is likely to boost the demand for the market. There are several facilities which are required for the repairing which is one of the major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased awareness among consumers is also likely to boost the growth of the market. Increased demand for the residential and commercial buildings has led to increased need for the use of construction chemicals market. However, high costs of the materials and lack of infrastructure facilities is one of the factor which is likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The global construction chemicals market can further be fragmented into types of application, type and on the basis of geography. On the basis of application, it can be segmented as concrete admixture, construction adhesives, protective coatings, construction sealants and others. Based on the number of the regions covered, the market is further sub-segmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.  North America is one of the regions with the largest share in the market.

BASF , W.R Grace and Co., Sika AG, Mapei, RPM, Pidilite, SWC, Arkema SA, Ashland, Forsoc International Limited, Bostik, Elotex, Henkal KGA, Dow Chemicals are the leading players present within the global construction chemicals market.

Key segments of the global construction chemicals market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD million)

Concrete Admixture

Construction Adhesive

Construction Sealants

Protective Coatings

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD million)

Residential

Non-Residential/ Infrastructure

Regional Overview, 2015-2025(Kilo tons) (USD million)

North America

US

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

