Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The global construction chemicals market is driven by factors such as increased demand for environmental friendly and strong infrastructure. Furthermore, increase in demand for construction of sustainable energy is also likely to enhance and boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased in demand for infrastructure is also likely to boost the growth of the market.



In addition, increase in demand for the use of durability of the infrastructure is one of the major attributes which is likely to increase the demand for the global construction chemicals market in the estimated forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for the conservation and energy is one of the major attributes which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased population is also likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, increase in disposable income also boost the growth of the market.



Cement is hazardous chemical and is harmful for the environment, thereby reducing the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. Increased use of sustainable money is also one of the major contributors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements has led to the increased demand for the energy conservation which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, in the past few years, there has been a widescale increase in the urbanization which is also one of the major factors which boost the growth of the market.



Several chemical mixtures are being made to reduce the environmental hazards. In addition, several factors such as increased demand for the chemical factories is also one of the major factors which is likely to boost the demand for the market. There are several facilities which are required for the repairing which is one of the major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased awareness among consumers is also likely to boost the growth of the market. Increased demand for the residential and commercial buildings has led to increased need for the use of construction chemicals market. However, high costs of the materials and lack of infrastructure facilities is one of the factor which is likely to hinder the growth of the market.



The global construction chemicals market can further be fragmented into types of application, type and on the basis of geography. On the basis of application, it can be segmented as concrete admixture, construction adhesives, protective coatings, construction sealants and others. Based on the number of the regions covered, the market is further sub-segmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. North America is one of the regions with the largest share in the market.



BASF , W.R Grace and Co., Sika AG, Mapei, RPM, Pidilite, SWC, Arkema SA, Ashland, Forsoc International Limited, Bostik, Elotex, Henkal KGA, Dow Chemicals are the leading players present within the global construction chemicals market.



Key segments of the global construction chemicals market



Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD million)



Concrete Admixture



Construction Adhesive



Construction Sealants



Protective Coatings



Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo tons) (USD million)



Residential



Non-Residential/ Infrastructure



Regional Overview, 2015-2025(Kilo tons) (USD million)



North America



US



Rest of North America



Europe



UK



Italy



France



Germany



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



South Korea



Japan



India



China



Rest of Asia Pacific



South America



Brazil



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA



