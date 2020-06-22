Construction Chemicals Market to Grow at a CAGR Around 9% : By Key Plyers Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Evonik Industries, Knopp GmbH, Huntsman Corporation, Albema

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- The infrastructure sector is witnessing unprecedented growth across BRICS nations, positively influencing global Construction Chemicals Market forecast. Rise in disposable income among people across APAC nations along with increased FDI will steer the product demand in the region. The governments in countries like China, India, Japan, and Singapore are heavily investing in the construction of modern, efficient and eco-friendly buildings which help in reducing the level of carbon dioxide.



Frontrunners in the industry:



BASF SE, Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Co., RPM International Inc., Fosroc, Arkema, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, AkzoNobel Chemicals AG, The Dow Chemical Company, MAPEI Spa, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd., Evonik Industries, Knopp GmbH, Huntsman Corporation, Albemarle Corp, The Tremco Group, Ashland, Pidlite Industries, The 3M Company.



In 2015, construction sector in China was estimated at USD 1.7 trillion and is expected to showcase robust growth patterns over forecasted timeframe. The need for weather and earthquake resistant buildings in APAC along with initiatives undertaken by the governments to provide affordable homes will provide construction chemicals market players with novel opportunities to explore untapped markets. Asia Pacific construction chemicals industry accumulated revenue of more than USD 14 billion in the year 2015 and will register notable CAGR of over 9% in the coming years.



Construction chemical products are segmented into concrete admixtures, asphalt modifiers, minerals, protective coatings, adhesives, and sealants. With an aim to increase global tourism, many historical buildings are undergoing restoration activities. Construction adhesives and sealants are widely being used globally to facilitate the same. Construction adhesive and sealants play an important role in the prevention of corrosion, removal of unevenness on material surfaces and enhanced surface tolerance.



The industry is highly competitive with market players primarily depending on strategic alliances, technologic innovations, and joint ventures to enhance their production capabilities and retain their market positions. Key construction chemicals companies operating in the industry include BASF SE, RPM International, 3M Company, AkzoNobel Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, Huntsman Corporation, and Henkel AG, among several others.



Rise in carbon dioxide levels across the globe is posing serious health and environmental threat. Stringent policies are being adopted by governments and internationally recognized organizations to spread awareness regarding the use of sustainable alternatives and their possible benefits. As per the European Commission, buildings are responsible for nearly 40% of the total consumption of energy and generate over 33% of the total greenhouse emission across the region.



Regional Segment:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa



