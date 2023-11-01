Construction & Demolition Waste Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- The report "Construction & Demolition Waste Market by type (Sand, Soil & Gravel, Concrete, Bricks & Masonry, Wood, Metal), Source (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal), & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, & South America) - Global forecast to 2026", is estimated to be USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026. Theglobal market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities and inclination of governments toward sustainability in various regions across the globe. Rising demand for sustainable and recycled construction materials for commercial construction projects will further drive the construction & demolition waste market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Construction & Demolition Waste Market"

164 market data Tables

46 Figures

202 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=225127553



Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing source in the Construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

Residential is the fastest-growing source segment in the construction & demolition waste market. The market for this segment is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing renovation in the residential sector. It accounted for a share of about 31.3% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Construction & demolition waste market in 2020. The construction & demolition waste market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global construction & demolition waste market. The market for construction & demolition waste in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction as well as demolition projects in Asian countries.



Waste Management (US)., SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), Clean Harbors Inc. (US). are the leading Construction & demolition waste service providers, globally.



Waste Management is one of the largest players in the construction & demolition waste market. Waste Management engages itself in recycling and managing waste and creating value at the end-of-life of a material. It offers several waste management services, including collection, transfer, recycling, resource recovery, and disposal services, and offers waste-to-energy facilities to municipal, residential, commercial, and industrial customers across North America. The company has around 21 million municipal, commercial, and industrial customers. The reportable segments of the company are Solid Waste and Others. The company has a significant presence in North America.



SUEZ is the second-largest player in the construction & demolition waste market, globally. SUEZ provides environmental services in the water management, wastewater treatment, and waste management sectors. The company helps municipalities, industries, and healthcare professionals involved in waste management by offering services such as collection and transportation of domestic and hazardous waste, as well as treatment and storage, and decontamination and marketing of recycled-secondary raw materials.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com