Construction & Demolition Waste Market Worth $34.4 Billion by 2026 : At a CAGR of 5.3%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- The report "Construction & Demolition Waste Market by type (Sand, Soil & Gravel, Concrete, Bricks & Masonry, Wood, Metal), Source (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Municipal), & Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, & South America) - Global forecast to 2026", is estimated to be USD 26.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 34.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2026. Theglobal market is primarily driven by increasing construction activities and inclination of governments toward sustainability in various regions across the globe. Rising demand for sustainable and recycled construction materials for commercial construction projects will further drive the construction & demolition waste market.



Residential is expected to be the fastest-growing source in the Construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

Residential is the fastest-growing source segment in the construction & demolition waste market. The market for this segment is driven by rapid urbanization and increasing renovation in the residential sector. It accounted for a share of about 31.3% of the construction & demolition waste market, in terms of value, in 2020.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global Construction & demolition waste market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Construction & demolition waste market in 2020. The construction & demolition waste market in APAC is driven by the demand from countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid industrialization, mainly in emerging economies such as China and India, has been one of the major factors driving the global construction & demolition waste market. The market for construction & demolition waste in APAC is expected to increase in the next five years due to many ongoing and upcoming building & construction as well as demolition projects in Asian countries.



Waste Management (US)., SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), Clean Harbors Inc. (US). are the leading Construction & demolition waste service providers, globally.



COVID-19 Impact on the Construction & demolition waste Market



The global Construction & demolition waste market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Waste Management (US). SUEZ ( France), Veolia (France), Republic Services (US), Clean Harbors Inc. (US). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well.



The global Construction & demolition waste market is expected to witness a decrease in its growth rate in 2020-2021, as the building & construction industry is badly hit by the covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected both material, labor, and key cost components of construction projects. The pandemic has led to stoppage in several construction & demolition projects in various countries that are under lockdown. All these factors have led to disruption in the supply chain of the Construction & demolition waste market as operations have slowed down in many service-providing units.



