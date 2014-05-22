Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Earthmoving Equipment Market in South America 2014-2018 new industry report in its store. Earthmoving equipment, also known as heavy equipment vehicles, is used in construction activities that involve earthworks such as the construction of roads, railways, urban infrastructure, ports, and mining activities. Earthmoving equipment comprises crawler/wheeled excavators, mini excavators, skid-steer loaders, crawlers/wheeled/compact loaders, backhoe loaders, bulldozers /crawlers tractors, and wheeled tractors.



Analysts forecast the Earth Moving Equipment market in South America will grow at a CAGR of 6.05 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

The Earth Moving Equipment market in South America can be divided into three main product segments: Excavators (Crawlers/Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators), Loaders (Crawler/Wheeled/Compact Loaders, Skid-Steer Loaders), and Tractors (Bulldozer/Crawlers Tractors, Wheeled Tractors).



Earth Moving Equipment Market in South America 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Earth Moving Equipment market in South America landscape, with a focus on Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key Countries

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Colombia

- Mexico



Key Vendors

- Caterpillar Inc.

- Hitachi Construction Machinery Ltd.

- JC Bamford Excavator Ltd.

- Komatsu Ltd.

- Volvo AB



Other Prominent Vendors

- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

- Liebherr Group

- Liugong Machinery Co.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Sany Group Co. Ltd.

- Terex Corp.

- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co.



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Key Market Driver

- Steady Need for Replacement of Older Equipment.



Key Market Challenge

- High Cost of Earthmoving Equipment.



Key Market Trend

- Increase in Renting of Earthmoving Equipment.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?