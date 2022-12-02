Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2022 -- Construction Equipment Market Outlook 2022:



Construction equipment sales are expected to increase during the forecast period, despite the slow-down in the construction sector. One of the reasons for the rise in demand for construction equipment is that public-private partnerships (PPP) are gaining more attention. These collaborations involve government and private sector firms working on public infrastructure projects. A private firm assists the government in running projects by providing technical and operational assistance. The public private partnership industry is projected to expand in several countries, including India, Africa, and China, because of the demand for construction equipment.



"According to SNS insider, the Construction Equipment Market Size was valued at US$ 161.26 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 240.10 Bn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 5.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028.



The most current market research study comprehensively examines the Construction Equipment market. The market research study contains an in-depth analysis of the market pandemic. This data contains, among other things, the present influence on sales, revenue, and new market initiatives. Extrinsic variables include market opportunities and challenges, whereas intrinsic variables include market drivers and restrictions.



The market research provides a summary of the influencing elements, competitors, and current strategic goals. The Construction Equipment market report details the share and growth rate of each region, nation, and sub-market region for the forecast period. This research report includes a historical examination of market trends, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and an analysis of the primary factors.



Major Key Company profiles analysis covered in Construction Equipment Market are:



- HITACHI LTD.

- AB VOLVO

- CATTERPILLAR INC.

- CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V

- DEERE AND COMPANY

- DOOSAN INFRACOE CO.LTD

- J C BAMFORD EXCAVATORS. LTD.

- KOMATSU LTD

- Liebherr-international AG

- XCMG GROUP



Construction Equipment Segmentation Analysis:



The market is separated into sub-segments, each of which can provide detailed information on the most recent technological breakthroughs in Construction Equipment. Primary sources are used in the research report to clarify existing data, validate it, and generate a comprehensive market research study. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative examination of market factors important to the customer.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Construction Equipment Market are Listed Below:



Segment by solution type:



? Product

? Services



Segment by equipment type:

? Heavy construction equipment

? Compact construction equipment



Segment by type:

? Loader

? Cranes

?Forklift

? Excavator

? Dozers

? Others



Segment by application:

? Excavation and mining

? Lifting and material handling

? Earth moving

? Transportation

? Others



Segment by industries:

? Oil and gas

? Construction and infrastructure

? Manufacturing

? Mining

? Others



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Equipment are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Russia-Ukraine War Impact on Construction Equipment Market:



The research report contains critical information regarding how the crisis between Russia and Ukraine is affecting markets around the world. The research investigates how conflict has affected various parts of the world's economies. The report features important tactics employed by leading market participants to mitigate the impact of the conflict on their businesses.



Construction Equipment Industry Regional Analysis



Strategic developments, market analysis, end users, target audiences, branding, product portfolios, market shares, difficulties and hurdles, growth-promoting variables, and recent industry trends are just a few of the key topics discussed. The Construction Equipment market research report was created as a result of comprehensive observation and research into the various aspects that influence regional growth.



Regional Analysis Covered in this Report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis



Analysis of important development strategies, market share, and market positioning are also provided in the competitive landscape section. In the large company profile portion of our Construction Equipment market report, our experts assess the financial records of all the key competitors, which also includes product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.



Key Reasons to Purchase Construction Equipment Market Report



- Analysts evaluated data on producers, sales, and output in each regional market around the world.

- The market research report focused on the major market parameters, historical data, and forecast estimates.



Conclusion



Market participants should adopt a number of critical recommendations from the Construction Equipment market research report in order to sustain profitability even in a severe situation such as that caused by a pandemic.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By Solution Type

9. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By Equipment Type

10. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By Type

11. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Construction Equipment Market Segmentation, By Industries

13 Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Conclusion



