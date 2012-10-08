Construction Equipment Market- Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010-2017)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- The construction equipment industry worldwide experienced a steep decline in its market size after 2008 as a result of global economic downturn. The declining trend in the global markets for these equipments continued to prevail in 2009 and 2010 even. However now this market has slowly started to reshape its size and is getting aligned to its expected growth rate, with the construction industry on boom especially in the Asia-Pacific region the market for the equipments offers a huge potential to be unleashed.



In U.S the growth of the construction equipment market is primarily driven by increasing numbers of residential construction projects and non-residential works such as repair and new construction of highways, bridges and other public works. As a matter of fact China is emerging as the largest market for new equipments globally followed by North America.



Globally, the companies are again in an investment mode with several world class product launches in different geographies. Apart from the convention product based strategies followed by the manufacturers in this industry, the R&D activities have now started to account for a significant share of investments by a company. With the advancement of the technology leading to the introduction of highly efficient machines, the competition in this market has reached to altogether a different mode and level. To cope with this paradigm shift in the market dynamics globally, the industry is witnessed to move towards a further degree of consolidation through a number of mergers and acquisitions.



The report analyses construction equipment market growth rate, industry trends and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the construction equipment market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market. The report also contains In-depth geographic as well as trend analysis.



