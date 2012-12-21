Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The construction equipment market is driven by factors such as growth in construction and mining activities, emergence of lease-based equipment, and increasing government investment in infrastructure development especially in developing nations.In addition demand by companies in infrastructure and real estateis also supporting the growth of the construction equipment market.



This report titled “Construction Equipment Market – Global and China Forecast, Market Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2011 – 2017,” provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares and forecast for the period 2011– 2017 for the construction equipment market across the globe. The report analyzes four regional markets, namely the U.S., Europe, Asia and RoW, with special focus on China,forconstruction equipment,based on product types.



The market estimates and forecasts are made after critical analysis of various macro and micro economic factors which directly and indirectly affect market trends. Inclusion of these factors has helped in accurate crunching of numbers and has extended the report purview. The report includes market size estimation and forecasts for the entire period for all construction equipment product segments.



The report analyzes various factors which affect consumers’ buying decisions and trends to determine construction equipment favorability and market attractiveness of construction equipment product segments. It also analyzes the market share of major market players, keeping in mind their core business strategies. Company profiles for top global and China players along with their business strategies and financial overview is included in the report to aid in strategic business decision making.



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow construction equipment manufacturers, marketing companies, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about construction equipment manufacturing, marketing, growth strategies and gain competitive advantage. The study provides a complete evaluation of the shareholders approach, winning imperatives essential for them by segmenting theconstruction equipment industry as below:



Construction Equipment Market by Type



Earth Moving Equipment

Excavators

Loaders

Others (graders, roller and such others)

Material Handling Equipment

Crawler Cranes

Trailer Mounted Cranes

Truck Mounted Cranes

Others

Concrete and Road Construction Equipment



Concrete Mixer & Pavers



All types of Pumps



Others

Construction Vehicles

Parts and Attachment for Construction Equipment

Agriculture Equipment Market by Type

Tractors

Harvesting Equipment

Plowing and Cultivating Equipment

Planting and Fertilizing

Other Agricultural Equipment



Construction Equipment Market by Geography

U.S.

Europe

Asia

China

RoW



