Construction Equipment Market in Brazil 2012-2016 Available by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Construction Equipment market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 15.12 percent over the period 2012'2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce infrastructure construction time. The Construction Equipment market in Brazil has also been witnessing an increase in the adoption of construction equipment on a rental basis. However, the increased cost of construction equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Construction Equipment Market in Brazil 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Construction Equipment market in Brazil landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Caterpillar Inc., CNH Global N.V., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., JLG Industries Inc., Komatsu Ltd., and Volvo AB.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Bobcat Co., Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB, Liebherr Group, Proton Construction Corp., Randon Construction Corp., and Sany Group.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



