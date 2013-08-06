Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Construction Equipment Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Construction Equipment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 24.23 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce infrastructure construction time. The Construction Equipment market in China has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of construction equipment on a rental basis. However, rising construction equipment costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Construction Equipment Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Construction Equipment market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Komatsu Ltd., Sany Group Co. Ltd., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Chengdu Kobe Steel Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Infracore (China) Co. Ltd., Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co Ltd., Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

