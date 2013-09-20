Construction Equipment Market in India 2012-2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Construction Equipment market in India to grow at a CAGR of 18.52 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing investment in infrastructure development. The Construction Equipment market in India has also been witnessing an increasing focus on R&D. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Construction Equipment Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Construction Equipment market in India and its growth prospects in the coming years in India. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include BEML Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Larsen & Tourbo Ltd., and McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Caterpillar Inc., Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., and Terex Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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