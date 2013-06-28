Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Construction Equipment Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Construction equipment market in India is expected to witness dynamic growth in the near future owing to government investments in infrastructure coupled with growing real estate sector.



The report begins with a brief snapshot of the global construction equipment market. It is followed by an overview of construction equipment segments and a timeline description of the development of the Indian construction equipment market. Overview of the Indian construction equipment market focuses on the market size and growth. This section also includes the value chain of the Indian construction equipment market.



It also provides detailed information about the various segments of the construction equipment market. This section contains brief market overview for each segment and a brief snapshot of the construction equipments within in each segment.



The report then focuses on the rental equipment market scenario in India. The section includes a snapshot of the rental equipment market and highlights the drivers, challenges and the trends prevailing in the rental equipment market.



It is followed by a section on the equipment financing market in India which includes an overview of the market and the major features of the market. The section also highlights the key finance providers and the forms of financing available for the construction equipment market. The major drivers and challenges being witnessed by the equipment financing market has also been incorporated in this section.



The report also delves into the sector wise demand scenario of construction equipments in the Indian market.



Factors driving the growth of construction equipment market in India are also explained in detail. Robust economic development coupled with growth in infrastructure stimulates the demand for more construction equipments across the country Expansion in mining sector is one the major factors influencing the growth of the construction equipment market. Growing presence of OEM in India provides a major opportunity for market growth. FDI inflow in construction has also facilitated the market to grow further.



The players operating in the market also face challenges which are hampering their development and growth. Land acquisition problems coupled with project bottlenecks act as major impediments for this market. Crude oil price hike and rising steel prices pose major hindrances for market growth. Lack of skilled labour also presents a major challenge to the development of the construction equipment market.



Initiatives to promote infrastructure construction and manufacturing sector policies will have a favorable impact on the market for construction equipments. Upcoming regulations and their expected benefits along with the required initiatives for the development on the construction equipment market have also been highlighted in this section.



Trends section in the report emphasizes the recent trends that are prevalent in the construction equipment market and include the focus on technology, aggressive expansion plans, technical collaborations, growth in after sales service, decline in import share and environment concerns.



The report also focuses on the major regions that act as the major opportunity areas for the development of the construction equipment market. Key developments section highlights the recent product launches by some of the major players operating in the market.



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the construction equipment market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the construction equipment market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

Action Construction Equipment Limited

BEML Limited

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Limited

Cranex Limited

Escorts Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited

Hercules Hoists Limited

Mukand Limited

Sanghvi Movers Limited

Sancia Global Infraprojects Limited

TIL Limited

Voltas Limited

Caterpillar Inc.

Doosan Corporation

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Limited

Terex Corporation



Private Companies

TELCO Construction Equipment Limited

J C Bamford Excavators Limited



