Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Construction Equipment Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018



Construction Equipment market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 22.12 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing in investment in the infrastructure industry. The Construction Equipment market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increase in adoption of construction equipment on a rental basis. However, the increasing cost of construction equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Construction Equipment Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers Construction Equipment market in the APAC region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Komatsu Ltd., Sany Group Co. Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., AB Volvo, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co. Ltd., and Doosan Infracore (China) Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are, Chengdu Kobe Steel Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co Ltd., Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., XCMG Group, and Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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