Construction Equipment Market Research in China to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Construction Equipment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 28.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for faster infrastructure construction. The Construction Equipment market in China has also been witnessing the emergence of lease-based construction equipment. However, the high cost of construction equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-equipment-market-in-china-2011-2015-report.html



Construction Equipment Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China. It also covers the Construction Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co. Ltd, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd, Komatsu Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, and Sany Group Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Doosan Infracore (China) Co. Ltd, Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co. Ltd, Chengdu Kobe Steel Construction Machinery Co Ltd, and Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co Ltd.



Browse All Related Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/construction-market-reports-119.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/