Construction Equipment Market Size, Industry Share and Total Revenue Growth Rate Till 2026 : Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The increasing industrial development and commercial construction activities are creating opportunities for the growth of the global "Construction Equipment" market. Furthermore, rising public-private partnerships along with increasing government investments for the development of infrastructure is also contributing to global growth.



Top Players



Caterpillar Inc.

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Komatsu America Corp.

JCB India Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

CNH Industrial Capital

Hitachi Construction Machinery Middle East Corporation FZE

Volvo Car Retail Solutions AB

Industry key players are investing in research & development activities for providing efficiency in construction by upgrading construction equipment such as forestry equipment, waste management equipment, material handling, agricultural equipment, municipal equipment, mining equipment. This factor is also aiding the growth of the market.



Rising Demand for Advanced Construction Equipment Will Contribute Growth to the Market



Gradual shift in preference from traditional construction equipment to automated construction equipment is a factor contributing positively to the construction equipment demand. The frequent efforts of key players towards reinventing and renovating of old technology in order to create higher productivity and achieve efficiencies across the construction industry. This factor is promoting the growth of the global Industry.



Further, the increasing demand for technologically upgraded and fuel-efficient equipment for refining construction activities around the world is supporting the growth. In addition, traditional construction involves high labor cost, no track of the work process as well as high operational cost, which is impelling a major preference shift towards advanced constructing equipment. This factor is expected to boost the global construction equipment market during the forecast period.



Segmentation



1. By Equipment Type



Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment & Cranes

Concrete Equipment

Road Building Equipment

Civil Engineering Equipment

Crushing and Screening Equipment

Other Equipment

2. By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

3. By Region



North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Construction Equipment Market Landscape and Market Scenario Includes:



Current market size estimate

Revenues by players Top Companies

Market size by product categories

Market size by regions/country

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of Construction Equipment Market Report:



Detailed overview of Market Share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Rising Government Investments Will Propel Growth in Asia Pacific



Geographically, the global Construction Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia Pacific reached USD 49.68 Bn and is expected to lead the global construction equipment market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is predicted to be driven by increasing government investments in the development of infrastructure and the presence of online retail facilities. The increasing availability of high-end machinery on a rental basis is also fostering the growth in the region.



Key Recent Developments



June, 2018: Deere & Company introduced two new forwarders 910G and 1010G to offer a solution for every logging operation and deliver power and productivity.

December, 2017: NVidia partnered with Komatsu in order to deploy AI at worksites across these industries in order to promote safety and increase efficiency. Also, Komatsu is aiming to use Nvidia's hardware to provide virtual 'brains' to heavy machinery at work sites, with AI powered by Nvidia's Jetson platform

Key Features of Construction Equipment Market Research Report:



This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the market and its commercial landscape.

Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow.

It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.

To understand the future scope and outlooks for the market.

Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026.

Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Market Size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2023 of industry.

The global market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the market, along with the production growth.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.



